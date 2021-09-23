So London Cocktail Week is still called London Cocktail Week, but this year it’ll be taking place throughout the whole month of October. Sure, sure, they could have called it London Cocktail Month, but let’s not be picky when there’s loads of delicious booze on offer for a full 31 days rather than the usual seven.

So grab yourself a £15 London Cocktail Week wristband and use it at 250 bars across the capital – from Tāyer+Elementary to the Blue Bar at The Berkeley, Artesian at The Langham, Lyaness and Three Sheets – to score yourself some seriously special drinks for just £7 a pop – a fraction of their usual price.

There’s also some highly decent special events happening throughout the month-long celebration of shakers and spirits. Here’s our pick of the best.

Cocktails + Cactuses

Gynelle Leon of Dalston cactus emporium Prick is joining forces with Horse with No Name habanero-infused bourbon for five special evenings of succulents and spirits. Let Gynelle guide you through a workshop on cactus grafting as you simultaneously learn how to make bourbon cocktails. Sounds dangerous? Sure, but also loads of fun, too. For £40 you’ll get a cocktail tasting flight, a potted cactus to take home and the smug feeling that comes with knowing you’ve also learned how to propagate as well as getting pissed.

Oct 6-10 at Shallow Roots, Unit 14, Palmers Rd, E2 0SY.

Get Trashed

The World’s Most Rubbish Bar is the London Cocktail Week project from zero-waste spirits brand Discarded Spirits Co. Not as terrible as it sounds, it’s actually a drinking ‘spectacle’, involving creatively reused waste when it comes to decor as well as beverages. Sustainably has never sounded/looked so sophisticated. Bars like The NoMad, Silo, Lyaness, Artesian and Eve Bar have made a collection of cocktails from Discarded’s Grape Skin Vodka, Banana Peel Rum and Sweet Cascara Vermouth. Best of all, your ticket proceeds – £20 for a two-hour experience with five cocktails – will be donated to anti-waste charity the Felix Project.

Oct 15-17 at The Ditch, Old St, EC1V 9LT.

Into the Woods

Make like a thirsty lumberjack at the BrewDog Lost Forest. Brewdog’s Seven Dials location is transforming its upstairs bar into a Scottish forest for the entire month of October, providing a green and serene place to sit and sip a range of bespoke cocktails and brand new Brewdog spirits, including zero-waste rum, vodka and gin. Get a tree-mendous selfie by their living wall and chow down on their entirely edible cocktails (including the cups).

Oct 1-31 at Brewdog Seven Dials, 142 Shaftesbury Avenue, WC2H 8HJ.

Jazz + Courvois

Salon Courvoisier is a threeway spesh from City Road’s Nightjar, Farringdon’s Oriole and Courvoisier, who’ve made two sleek speakeasy-style pop-ups with live, nightly jazz and enough cognac to render you oblivious to the fact that you don’t actually like jazz. They’ll also be food pairings and guided tableside tours digging deep into a variety of Courvoisier cognacs.

Oct 1-31 at Nightjar, 129 City Rd, EC1V 1JB, and Oriole, E Poultry Avenue, EC1A 9LH.

Home (Not) Alone

If you’re still not up to trekking into town, then worry not, London Cocktail Week At Home has got your back, if not your liver. Teaming up with The Drinks Drop, you’ll be able to access a whole bunch of the various £7 Signature cocktails from the comfort of your own kitchen, delivered by bartenders on bikes and complete with garnishes.

More details and booking on the London Cocktail Week website.

