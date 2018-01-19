The Scotch Egg Challenge is back

Gluttons, crack out your diaries, flick to Wednesday February 21 and get scribbling, for the Scotch Egg Challenge returns to London. The remit is simple: a bevy of ace chefs (most London-based, but including a few out-of-towners) fashion their finest scotch egg, a winner is picked by an illustrious panel of judges and the attending crowd of egg-citable plebs go wild for samples.

This year, it’ll be held at The Canonbury pub in Islington. Hosting duty goes to food writer Joe Warwick, and the judging panel includes The Guardian types Bob Granleese and Felicity Cloake, journo Lisa Markwell and Restaurant magazine head honcho Stefan Chomka. They’ll be snaffling scotchies from a bewilderingly good list of contestants, including – breathe in – Temper’s Neil Rankin, Holborn Dining Room’s Calum Franklin, The Dairy’s/Counter Culture’s Robin Gill, Smoking Goat’s Ben Chapman, Nanban’s Tim Anderson, Rambla’s Victor Garvey and 2017 winner Gina Hopkins (formerly of The Draper’s Arms, who are repped this year by Nick Gibson), plus many more.

Attendance is free – but for those worried about the availability of free samples, there’ll be an online charity auction for VIP tickets in due time. Either way, see you down the front.

Good line up, ’eh? Many of these joints are on our list of London’s best restaurants, too.

