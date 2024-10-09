The switch-on date for Regent Street’s 2024 Christmas lights has been revealed

Everyone has their favourite Christmas lights in London. It could be the purposefully gaudy Carnaby Street ones, the golden bells in Covent Garden, or the marvellous botanical illuminations at Kew Gardens. Personally, I’m partial to the massive sparkling angels that fly above Regent Street every winter.

Good news, because Regent Street has revealed the date the celestial lights, officially called ‘The Spirit of Christmas’, will return this winter. The Regent Street Christmas lights will be switched on on November 7, lighting up the shopping street with 300,000 sparkling LED lights until January 5. Operating on a timer to conserve energy, the display will feature 30 ‘spirits’.

St James's Market will also be home to an illuminated 'Wishing Tree' where visitors can tap to make a donation and watch as the tree lights up. All proceeds will go to The Felix Project, a charity that distributes food surplus to food banks, primary schools and other Londoners in need.

For more Christmas lights, here are all the confirmed switch-on dates so far.

ICYMI: A giant snow globe is opening on top of the O2 Arena this Christmas.



Plus: Here’s the exact date Covent Garden’s Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.