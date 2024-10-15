Here’s the exact date Oxford Street’s Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024

Come Christmastime, there are few festive lights displays in London as famous as the one on Oxford Street. The West End shopping destination is one of Europe’s longest and busiest shopping streets – so, naturally, it dives headfirst into Christmas festivities.

Following in the wake of the likes of Covent Garden, Carnaby Street and Regent Street, now Oxford Street has now revealed when its Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024. Mark your calendars: the switch-on will take place on Tuesday November 5.

This year’s Oxford Street lights will boast 300,000 lights and it’ll be a partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity, which helps seriously ill children at GOSH. Those hundreds of thousands of bulbs will combine to light up the stretch with 5,000 stars – here’s what it’ll look like.

Photograph: Doug Peters / PA Wire

Photograph: Doug Peters / PA Wire

On top of that, there’ll be a ‘Big Day of JOY’ on December 7 to support GOSH, with street performances, in-store activities and more. Expect stuff like a Santa’s grotto, seasonal menus and Selfridge’s Christmas shop.

You can find a full list of switch-on dates for London’s Christmas lights here, and be sure to check out Time Out’s list of the best Christmas shops in London.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.