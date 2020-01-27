The UK has four of the world’s most Instagrammed parks

Looking to escape London for a wilderness fix? Hold off on booking that long-haul flight, because picture-perfect national parks might be closer than you think.

According to a study released today, some of the most Instagram-worthy national parks in the world can be found right here in Blighty. That’s if the folks at Faraway Garden Furniture are to be believed. They totted up national park hashtags used on Insta to compile a list of the 20 most Instagrammed in the world.

California’s Yosemite National Park comes in at number one with 4,067,845 hashtags, followed closely by Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (3,859,864).

And in at number three it’s – gasp – our very own Lake District (2,662,538). It’s also the first park on the list that’s free to enter. Good ol’ Cumbria.

The Peak District (1,342,240) is number six on the list, while the Welsh national park Snowdonia (844,124) and Hampshire’s New Forest National Park (662,274) come in at numbers ten and 11.

They all ranked higher than the most expensive national park on the list, Komodo National Park in Indonesia. To enter the Komodo dragon’s playground you'll need a full year membership, which costs an eye-watering $1,000.

The UK parks on the list also racked up more hashtags than global crackers like dormant volcano Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River.

So there you have it: Cumbria's national park is more Instagrammable than Indonesia’s, apparently. Screw the dragons – we’ll see you up Scafell Pike.

