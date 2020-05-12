The V&A is collecting your signs and rainbow posters from lockdown
The museum wants to document this strange era
The signs that Londoners are making during lockdown could one day be artefacts at the V&A.
The museum is calling on Brits to share images of the rainbows they’ve stuck in windows, the ‘shop closed’ signs and the handwritten notes shared within communities for a new project documenting this time.
The idea is that these signs have become a major way for us to communicate with the outside world as we all spend increasing amounts of time inside. And whether they’re expressing hope, criticism, support for a cause or closure of a business, they reveal the realities of living through this strange era.
The institution joins the Museum of London in building a collection of artefacts from lockdown.
Submit pictures of signs by emailing them to homemadesigns@vam.ac.uk or sharing them on social media with #homemadesigns.
Most popular on Time Out
- Londoners told to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces
- A drive-in cinema is coming to London this summer
- The National Theatre is streaming a free play every Thursday
- These local London garden centres will deliver plants to your door
- Warburtons just shared the recipe for its legendary crumpets