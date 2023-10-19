The West End is getting a brand-new ice rink this Christmas

We were all sad to say goodbye to the Natural History Museum’s iconic ice rink for good back in 2021. But thankfully, a brand-new ice skating spot is coming to central London this winter, meaning just because one rink is gone, the city won’t be any less festive.

An all-new ice rink is coming to Hanover Square in Westminster from November 4 until New Years Day. With a unique design, the icy spot will be London’s first ever elliptical ice rink. Whether you’re like Bambi on ice or fancy yourself the next Tonya Harding, there’ll be something for everyone.

Non-skaters will be able to warm themselves up with a hot drink at the bar that will be at the centre of the rink, while a canopy of decked-out trees surrounding the ice will bring all the festive vibes.

It’s all for a good cause too, as a percentage from every ticket sold will be directly donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. It will help raise money to fund research into paediatric brain tumours, supporting vital work which will help to put the brakes on this hard-to-beat and devastating childhood cancer.

Tickets for Skate West End are available to book online here from October 25.

Nothing will ever replace our beloved Natty Hist Museum ice rink, but we’ll give it a chance.

