You’ve heard of mochi, right? The chewy blobs made from rice paste that are sometimes sweetened and stuffed with ice cream to make Gen Z’s favourite dessert, Little Moons?

Well apparently, mochi cookies are also a thing – and you can try them for super cheap if you get down to the Japan Centre’s Mochi Bar on Sunday 11 July.

The bar launched as the UK’s first ever mochi destination in May with a menu of different flavours and versions, such as the classic red-bean filled Mochi Daifuku, and the Mochi Dango, all sauced up and stuck on a skewer.

The cookies are baked fresh everyday using a rich tasting Cotswold flour and crammed with sweet, soft, stretchy, mochi. There will be 100 matcha cookies and 100 sakura cookies on offer for 45p each, all to celebrate the centre’s 45th birthday this month. It’s a first-come-first-served basis, so you should probably get there fast.

Grab your 45p cookie on July 11 from Japan Centre Mochi Bar, Leicester Square, 35b Panton St, SW1Y 4EA. One cookie per person.

