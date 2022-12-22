London
& Juliet, Shafesbury Theatre, 2019
Photo: Johan PerssonAND JULIET by Martin ; Directed by Luke Sheppard ; Witten by Max Martin ; Designed by Soutra Gilmour ; Lighting by Howard Hudson ; Manchester, , UK ; 2019 ; Credit: Johan Persson /

There’s a massive Boxing Day sale for West End theatre tickets

The best of 2022’s shows are on offer, plus a few classics to boot

Andrzej Lukowski
Andrzej Lukowski
The Boxing Day sales are upon us, and while you could fork out for a heavily discounted corner sofa – and probably should, if you need a new sofa – then do bear in mind that there are also cultural bargains to be had.

Specifically there’s a big Boxing Day theatre, cunningly entitled the Boxing Day Theatre Sale, which Time Out is partnering with and includes over 35 London theatre, dance and opera shows.

Running from December 22 until January 2, the focus is less on big heritage West End shows and musicals, more on the best of 2022, with great offers on many short-run Christmas shows like Dolly Parton’s ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol’ or ‘Circus 1903’ – so perfect for bagging a bargain to watch during the next few days and weeks. 

There’s also a nice line in bigger new shows with a longer life: think Emma Corrin in ‘Orlando’ or ‘Best of Enemies’ at the Noël Coward Theatre, plus a handful of the largest West End shows to look out for in 2023 like ‘The Great British Bake Off Musical’‘Sylvia’ and ‘Oklahoma!’. Plus, for good measure there’s a handful of older shows like ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ and ‘Back to the Future’. The odds are you’ll find a bargain to your liking in there, with tickets starting from just £15.

The Boxing Day Theatre Sale runs until Jan 2. You can buy tickets here.

The best London theatre shows to book for in 2023.

Christmas theatre shows in London.

