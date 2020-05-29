There’s a new day dedicated to helping record stores survive these tough times

The Love Record Stores event is on June 20 and is a new way to help local record shops

When this April’s Record Store Day was postponed to June, the Love Record Stores campaign was born to help local music shops that are in desperate need of support. Sadly, RSD has had to be pushed back again, but Love Record Stores has, literally, saved the day, launching an online celebration on Saturday June 20, the date that the IRL version was meant to happen.

The organisers of the 24-hour event are partnering with a load of record labels that have each pledged to produce limited-edition releases, available via 130 independent record stores’ websites on June 20. There will also be a decent number of online gigs and DJ sets to get excited about.

Albums being given a limited edition re-issue include Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, Floating Points’ ‘Elaenia’, Moses Boyd’s ‘Dark Matter’, Boygenius’s eponymous debut and, most excitingly, Death’s 1987 extreme metal masterpiece ‘Scream Bloody Gore’. The full list of releases (as well as the outlets selling them) can be found here.

Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans, is the Love Record Stores event’s ambassador. He said: ‘I’ll be first in the virtual queue with my wishlist – the releases for June 20 are looking fantastic. It all has the added bonus of much needed help for our independent record shops who need our assistance just now.’

There’s never been a more crucial time to lend support to record stores, so make sure you log on and order that Death album.

This map shows all the independent record shops still selling – and delivering – vinyl right now.

