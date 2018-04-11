There’s a three-day food festival in White City this week

The BBC’s former White City headquarters have gone through quite the renovation: swanky new apartment buildings sit alongside some excellent names in food and a bar from the people behind Soho House.

To celebrate the new era there’ll be a three-day food festival at the Television Centre, from Thursday April 12 until Saturday April 14. The Bluebird Café, a spinoff of the ‘Made in Chelsea’-famous restaurant, opened at White City earlier this month – and it’ll have a stall in the forecourt alongside Indian small plates establishment Kricket, burger joint Patty & Bun and pizza place Homeslice.

And for a soundtrack to all that eating, the BBC Concert Orchestra will be performing some iconic TV theme tunes on Thursday April 12 at 7.30pm in the forecourt.

The festival is at 89 Wood Lane, W12 7FA. 5-10.30pm Thursday April 12, noon-10.30pm Friday April 13 and noon-10pm Saturday April 14.

