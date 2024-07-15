Long gone are the days when eating a pizza went like this: arrive at your nearest Pizza Express (because there weren’t hundreds of others to choose from), decide on either a Romana or classic base, eat your pizza and be on your way.

In recent years, London has gone pizza mad. The less-is-more Neapolitan ethos has gone out the door, revolutionised by fancy joints offering Michelin worthy pies, Chicago-style deep dishes paired with natural wines and the offer of slices with a side of The Sopranos.

With London’s appetite for great pizza showing no signs of slowing down, the Times spoke to some of the country’s top pizza chefs to find the 50 best pizza places in the UK – and 10 from London made the cut. Here are the pizzerias to watch out for.

London’s 10 best pizza restaurants, according to the Times

Bad Boy Pizza Society (various locations)

BBPS boasts a blend of styles, from New York to Neapolitan, and a menu small enough that it won’t overwhelm. What started as a comedic way to get free pizza between a group of university friends has since become a lesson in how to perfect the pie.

Serving slices out of The Chancellor in Hammersmith, Crisp’s crunchy bases have gained a cult following. It’s truly a testament to how good Crisp pizzas are that there’s frequently a sizeable queue.

Having placed fourth on a list of best pizza restaurants in Europe earlier this year, 50 Kalò’s Neapolitan style pizzas have also made it into the official Michelin guide.

This south-west London pizzeria was crowned the winner of the 2024 World 50 Top Pizza Awards earlier this year, and its pizzaiolo Michele Pascarella was named the best pizza chef in the world back in 2023.

A proper neighbourhood spot, this wholesome hut on the hill has quickly become one of south London’s favourite pizzerias.

From Sicilian-style Grandma slices to stuffed pizza sandwiches, this hole in the wall has a permanent queue outside and sells ’zas every Saturday until they sell out.

If there’s one thing New York has over London, it’s shops selling individual slices of pizza. Fortunately, World Famous Gordos has you sorted – make the journey over to London Fields’ Netil Market to try one.

Serving what’s been dubbed the official ‘London-style’ pizza, this New York and Neapolitan-style hybrid can be found at the hyper-trendy Spurstowe Arms.

A more refined pizza joint, Ria’s serves Detroit-style deep dish and natural wines, with the choice of a slice or the whole pie.

For those wanting an authentic New York-style experience, head to Alley Cats Pizza. With checkered tablecloths and The Sopranos projected on the wall, this spot has proven so popular it’s just opened a second site in Chelsea.

You can find the full list of the UK’s best pizzas (behind a paywall) on the Times website here. Alternatively, here are the 30 best pizzas in London, according to us at Time Out.

Did you see that the UK’s biggest pizza festival returns to east London this month? Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

