These London pizzamakers just won ‘Pizza of the Year’ at the National Pizza Awards 2024

Congratulations to Bad Boy Pizza Society, who have scooped the National Pizza of the Year prize at this year’s National Pizza Awards.

The London-based pizzamakers, who have sites in Tulse Hill, Covent Garden and London Bridge, won with ‘Sausage Party’, a 16" pizza topped with tomato sauce, fennel sausage, stracciatella, red chilli, lemon zest, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, caramelised fennel and onion.

Bad Boy Pizza Society beat 15 other finalists, including Ace Pizza at the Pembury Tavern, and Voodoo Ray’s, earlier this week (November 12) at a showdown in Walthamstow’s Big Penny Social.

Speaking about the win, chef Damodar Niksic said: ‘This is very dreamlike. I have worked very hard to get where I am. Bad Boy Pizza Society is only bad boy by name – we are a big family and we all support each other with ideas.’

He went on to reveal plans to open a pizza parlour in east London. ‘Bad Boy Pizza Society is going to open its first bricks and mortar in Bethnal Green really soon, and because of that we really care about what we did today – this is the thing we’ve been chatting about, as we want to present our pizza to the people, to do justice to the pizza gods.

‘Perfection is about little things done well and I’m just so happy that at the end of the day, it showed. Winning this confirms we’re doing the right thing, it’s a great way to tell people that we’re out there and put ourselves on the map.’

Check out Time Out’s list of the best pizza restaurants in London if you want to know who we really rate.

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.