This spectacular shot triumphed at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

A polar bear asleep on an ice cap is one of this year’s most spectacular photographs

Nature lovers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award is here, and this year’s winners boast some real stunners. From a grinning turtle to a dozing polar bear, read on to see some of this year's most dazzling shots.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. In the annual competition, outdoorsy photographers are asked to submit their most spectacular, bizarre and awe-inspiring nature shots. The ‘people’s choice’ award is voted by you, the people. The winners are then displayed in an exhibition at the NHM. You can catch the exhibition until June 30 2024.

The photo above was taken by Nima Sarikhani and features a polar bear curling up for a nap on a block of ice. Sweet dreams, buddy. We’ve rounded up some of the other magnificent images below for your perusal. Enjoy!

Photograph: Mark Boyd / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Daniel Dencescu / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Tzahi Finkelstein / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

You can find the full list of winners on the official Wildlife Photographer of the Year website here and there are tonnes more fab snaps in Time Out London’s list of the city’s best photography exhibitions to visit now.

