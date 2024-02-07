London
BBC Earth Experience, 2023
Photo by BBC Earth Experience

This immersive London tourist attraction has shut after less than a year

BBC Earth Experience was supposed to run until at least August

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
From vast displays of LEGO sculptures to exhibitions all about the history of balloons, right now it seems like London’s collection of ‘immersive’ attractions is more bountiful than ever before. But now you can strike a name off the capital’s list of big-screen immersive stuff, as the BBC Earth Experience in Earls Court has shut down.

BBC Earth Experience, for those who didn’t manage to squeeze in a visit, was an attraction centred around David Attenborough’s 2019 documentary series ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’. It combined bespoke narration from Attenborough with shots from the series in an audio-visual show that lasted around 50 minutes.

The attraction opened in the purpose-built Daikin Centre last March and was scheduled to run until at least August – but that clearly wasn’t meant to be. BBC Earth Experience shut on February 1.

According to the Standard, a statement from the attraction said: ‘Moon Eye Productions have taken the decision not to extend the BBC Earth Experience London beyond February 1st 2024.

‘Anyone who purchased a ticket from 1st February 2024 will automatically be issued with a full refund and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

Mysterious, eh? And all that right after the opening of another David Attenborough VR experience just last week. This town ain’t big enough for two immersive Attenborough experiences, it seems. 

While BBC Earth Experience certainly wasn’t bad (we gave it a very solid four-star review), it did get a bit of kickback for its ticket prices. Adult tickets cost a whopping £29, while prices for kids were still pretty high (£19). Needless to say, that’s quite a lot of cash – especially in a cost-of-living crisis. 

If you’re still looking to scratch that immersive itch, this city has plenty of options. For starters, check out Time Out’s list of the best immersive theatre in London and read about the eye-popping history of immersive art in the capital.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Noomi Rapace in Portobello is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

