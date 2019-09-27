Things to do today in London: Friday September 27 2019

Weekend’s here! The two sweetest words in the English dictionary. Wahoo, Friday! Friday! Friday! Put your best foot forward this weekend with these five ace things to do today.

It’s the last Friday of the month and you know what that means: another round of Tate Lates. Tonight is jam-packed with tarot readings, spoken word, print demos, music from NTS Radio and a chance to see the Olafur Eliasson show for £15. Tate Modern. Free. Tube: Southwark.

Brand new lates fest kicks off tonight. Expect a huge line-up from London Canal Museum’s Ice Sound Bath to the Body & Mind Late at Dulwich Picture Gallery, this one’s worth staying up past your bedtime for. Various London locations. From £10.

Now in its 15th year, the UK’s biggest festival of body art returns to East London. Get permanently inked from one of 400 of the world's most talented tattoo artists, watch tattoo competitions and see a fire-breathing dance troupe perform on the main stage. Tobacco Dock. £30-£80. Tube: Shadwell Overground.

Watch inspirational films about women and get involved in Q&As at this film fest. From Afghanistan’s first women’s football team to a woman who travelled 20,000 miles by bike, kayak, and rowing boat – who run the world? The Soho Hotel. £14-£40. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd.

E11 is hosting a Barbican-curated programme of films in quirky venues. There’ll be plenty of tours, markets, installations and workshops happening all over. There’s more to Leytonstone’s film history than producing Hitchcock. Various locations in Leytonstone. Tube: Leytonstone.

