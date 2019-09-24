Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Things to do today in London: Tuesday September 24 2019
Things to do today in London: Tuesday September 24 2019

By Angela Hui Posted: Tuesday September 24 2019, 7:00am

Jugemu
Andy Parsons Jugemu

Nothing to do on a Tuesday? Nonsense! There are heaps of things to do today in London. Whether you fancy seeing a beautiful show or stuffing your face with Japanese hand rolls, these five wonderful activities are sure to see fit.

1. Mona Hatoum: ‘Remains to Be Seen’

Expect brutal minimalist art with cages, concrete, charred homes and inescapable prisons, which makes for horrifying and scary viewing, but it’s political and powerful work that’s damn good. White Cube Bermondsey. Tube: London Bridge. Free. 

2. Jugemu

Japanese temaki rolls made to order? Yes, please! Indulge in tasty little nori packages packed with super-fresh ingredients. Alternatively, bag a table for full platters of sushi and sashimi. ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’? More like Jugemu dreams of it. 3 Winnett St. Tube: Piccadilly Circus.

3. ‘Faith, Hope and Charity’

Alexander Zeldin’s third National Theatre play is set in a struggling community centre, which it soon becomes apparent is in trouble. It’s a beautiful, bittersweet drama that represents stories of the unrepresented swathes of society. National Theatre. Tube: Waterloo. £15-£50. See schedule here.

4. Sylvester

This all-in-one natural wine bar, pizza joint and nightclub is not just a regular drinking den, it’s a cool drinking den. It comes complete with neon signs, bass-heavy tunes and a random cluster of famous portraits on the toilet walls. 52 Lordship Lane. Tube: East Dulwich rail.

5. ‘Anna Bella Eema’

A show about a werewolf who haunts a trailer park. It’s a playful Southern gothic that merges melding realism and fantasy in a chaotic blur of fur, teeth and ravening hunger. The storyline comes with teeth sharp enough to leave a mark that has a rich, strange style all of its ownArcola Theatre. Tube: Dalston Kingsland Overground. £15-£22.

