This beloved chocolate brand is opening a megastore in central London

Step aside M&M World, because a new chocolate megastore is coming to London. Lindt is opening its very own ‘chocolate heaven’ in the capital, and it’s even going to have an immersive experience.

The Swiss chocolate maker has announced a huge flagship store in the 6,000 square feet former Gap store under the Piccadilly Circus lights. Lindt will open open in London’s West End in Spring 2025, but the official opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

As well as flogging all of its chocolate goodies, from truffles to bars, Lindt promises open an interactive experience in the London flagship. Details of this haven’t been revealed yet, but the Swiss HQ outside of Zurich hosts ‘make your own chocolate courses’ with their master chocolatiers, so that could be something for us to look forward to.

Faythe King, retail director at Lindt & Sprüngli UK & Ireland, said: ‘We are thrilled to bring the exquisite taste of Lindt Chocolate to the heart of London, offering a unique, enchanting experience for chocolate lovers – something truly unique to the UK.’

