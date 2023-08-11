London
Blondies
Blondies

This beloved London bar is opening its own brewery

Get yourself to Leyton to sink lagers at Blondies’ brand-new taproom

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
If you’ve ever found yourself thirsty in Clapton, you’ll doubtless be already familiar with Blondies.

The closest thing London has to scuzzy New York dive bar (think brick walls, stickers over absolutely everything and very, very loud Judas Priest on repeat), this late-night metal boozer and venue is famous for serving up shots, beers and extremely rowdy energy to the leather-jacketed masses. Well, now they’re branching out with their own taproom. Finally, a little more legroom! 

Blondies Brewery is eight years in the making and opens this month at Patchworks in Leyton. To celebrate, they’re throwing one almighty party on Friday, August 18 – followed by an entire weekend of partying. As well as their own lager, there’ll be Dark Arts supplying the coffee, barbeque food from The Dragon Flame, cocktails from Liquid Death and a reportedly endless supply of Jägermeister.

Our thoughts are with your livers. 

Maybe Blondies’ most famous fan, Bill Murray – who was spotted having a little dance at the bar back in June – will turn up for a couple of Jagerbombs... 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blondies (@blondieslondon)

Blondies Brewery, 258 Church Rd, E10 7JQ

Did you see all the best new London restaurant openings in August?

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the second episode with Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

