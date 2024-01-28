This borough has been named London’s safest area to raise a family

One northwest London borough has the city’s lowest crime rate, according to a new study

For pretty much any parent, raising kids in a place as safe as possible is the number one priority. Sure, there are plenty of other things to consider when bringing up children, from kids’ activities to high-quality schools, but safety is right up there.

If you were wondering which of London’s boroughs are safest for bringing up kids, you’ve come to the right place. As part of a study which also named Waltham Forest as the best place in the UK for raising a family, alarm company ADT also revealed which London borough is the safest.

In terms of safety alone, the northwest borough of Harrow scored best. And with only 62 crimes per 1,000 people for the year to March 2023, that does sound very secure.

Harrow came second across the entire UK only to Dorset, but plenty of other areas across the capital also made the list of the top ten safest spots. Bexley came in third place, with only 65 crimes per 1,000 people, and Bromley came in fourth, with 69.

But that’s not all – Barnet was fifth (73), Wandsworth seventh (75), Havering was eighth (76), in ninth was Redbridge (79), and, finally, Hillingdon (also named as one of the unhappiest places to live) was tenth (80). That’s quite the impressive performance from the capital!

You can read more about ADT’s methodology and study here.

