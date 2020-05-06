This charity bake-off wants you to sculpt a London building out of cake

Okay, you’ve made banana bread, you’ve smashed out a sourdough loaf, but are you ready to really up your baking game?

The Architecture Bake Off, which is part of the annual London Festival of Architecture, usually challenges architecture firms to recreate the city’s buildings in cake. But this year it’s opening up the competition to the public for the first time, meaning you can now channel your lockdown energy into making an actual city out of sweet stuff. A gingerbread Houses of Parliament? Why not? A shortbread version of the Shard? You better believe it.

There are three categories this year: architecture practice, individual and children’s prize. Registration is open until May 22 and it costs £5 to enter, with all fees going to NHS Charities Together.

The jury will select a winner and runners-up in each category and then the three category winners will be put to a public vote.

So if you’ve watched the ‘Bake Off’ contestants making their showstoppers and always thought: I could totally do that, now’s your chance. Thankfully, you won’t have Paul Hollywood lurking over your shoulder while you work on your cakey masterpiece. On your marks, get set, bake!

