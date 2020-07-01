Make your first post-lockdown trip an amazing one with this castle you can book on Airbnb

As of Saturday July 4, holidays in England are officially allowed again. That means Londoners are snapping up camping trips, campervanning holidays and Airbnbs like they’re ‘Hamilton’ tickets.

Though overseas travel might now be on the cards this summer after all, thanks to the air bridges the government is reportedly setting up right now, a lot of people in the UK are planning to holiday closer to home this year. And if you don’t already have accommodation booked, we’ve got some ideas.

Like, this incredible Cornish castle you can book on Airbnb, which (at the time of writing) still has plenty of availability this summer. Pentillie Castle, which is in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is surrounded by 500 acres of lush park and woodlands, so ideal for social distancing.

It sleeps up to 22 people, perfect if you’re planning to reunite with family or pals you haven’t seen in months (though do note that the current guidelines state no more than two households can stay together.)

As for what to do while you’re there, Plymouth and Cornwall’s incredible beaches are within easy reach. You have access to a cute ‘bathing hut’ on the River Tamar, plus boules and croquet to play in your grounds. Did we mention there’s a beautiful solar-heated outdoor swimming pool too? What a way to wash the last few months right off.

Find out more or book Pentillie Castle here.

