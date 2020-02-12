This image of tube mice fighting has won Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice

Hey, mice sometimes have to take it outside too before things get a bit too lairy.

In a fascinating urban wildlife discovery, Bristol-based photographer Sam Rowley captured two mice fighting on a London underground platform. Now, the amusing photograph, titled ‘Station squabble’, has been announced as the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Lumix People’s Choice award.

The image was selected from a shortlist of 25 images that were chosen by the Natural History Museum, but the photo of the cutest miniature scrap in history emerged as a clear favourite.

Rowley visited multiple platforms every night for a week to capture mice in their urban environment. The mice were fighting over leftover crumbs and the dust-up lasted for a split second before they scurried away.

‘I'm so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown,’ said Rowley, adding: ‘I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.’

The image will be displayed in the Wildlife Photography of the Year exhibit at the Natural History Museum until it closes on May 31.

