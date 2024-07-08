This legendary Soho restaurant is closing for the summer

One of the last proper old school Soho restaurants, Andrew Edmunds is a bit of a special spot.

Which is why we’re a little miffed to find out that the French-ish date night classic will be shutting up shop for the rest of the summer. The Lexington Street restaurant will be undergoing ‘essential building works’ from July 12 until the end of August, which means no romantic rendezvous in the basement or long, picpoul-fuelled lunches in the cosy ground floor room.

The restaurant announced its summer closure on Instagram. We’ll be here, waiting patiently with knife and fork, for its reopening.

Andrew Edmunds is named after the art dealer who opened the restaurant in a 18th-century terraced townhouse in 1985. Edmunds passed away in 2022, but the restaurant remained open.

The restaurant has had its fair share of celebrity diners over the years, including the late Vivienne Westwood, as well as Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry. It is also beloved of London’s finest chefs, including Quo Vadis’s Jeremy Lee. The actor Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey also once worked there as a waitress.

