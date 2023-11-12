This London Airbnb is officially one of the most-loved in the world

En-suite, stunning decor and a cockapoo... what more could you want?

If you’re on the hunt for somewhere to stay on a trip, Airbnbs have become as popular an option as hotels. They’re fast to book, (often) not too expensive – plus, there’s always the chance you’ll end up staying somewhere truly incredible.

There are over seven million (!) homes, rooms and apartments available to book on Airbnb, and the platform has just released a list of its most-loved properties. It came up with the list by trawling through factors like ratings, reviews and host reliability.

The resulting Guest Favourites collection includes homes from Canada, Brazil, Italy, Japan and... London. That’s right, one of the trendiest and most-loved Airbnbs in the entire world is in the capital.

The rental in question is an en-suite double room that is part of a gorgeous south west London home. It’s just a room but all the communal spaces and garden are free for guests to enjoy.

The Grade II-listed Georgian house sits by Putney Bridge and was built in 1697. Featured within is a stunning living room, dining room and bathroom, all of which are immaculately decorated and flooded with natural light.

A stay in this gorgeous bedroom will cost you around £110 per night, which actually isn’t that expensive. There are plenty of hotel rooms out there that cost more but offer much, much less.

Here’s some pics of the gorgeous rental and its surrounding property.

Photograph: Airbnb

Photograph: Airbnb

Photograph: Airbnb

Photograph: Airbnb

Pretty swish, huh? Stunning decor aside, guests are also offered a cooked breakfast, but most excitingly, there’s a house pet. Enter Stanley the cockapoo.

Interested in booking? You can have a look at the official listing here and take a peek at more homes around the world in the same category.

