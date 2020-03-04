This London bar is in full bloom for Japanese cherry blossom season

Frothier than a tulle milkshake in a wind tunnel, the sakura is back at Sakagura. The bar's pretty and pink spring display has captured hearts on Instagram for years now, and it's back for 2020.

With the styling comes a short-but-sweet menu of cocktails with sake, yuzu an umeboshu, and the debut of a non-alcoholic sake.

Bar blossoms arrive weeks ahead of the real deal. In a month, the city's parks are also due their first flush. Greenwich Park, St Paul’s Cathedral gardens and Kew Gardens promise clouds of delicate petal clusters shivering in the breeze. Kew has its own 'cherry walks' and Greenwich Park has dozens too by the rose garden at Ranger’s House.

Sakura arrives in Japan in mid-March, according to the Blossom Forecast, beginning in Tokyo and slowly making its way up the country to Sendai and Sapporo. But Sakagura gets its first flush on Sunday March 1.

London's bars and restaurants love to run away with this trend, and now Sakagura's in full bloom the rest are bound to follow. Classic Japanese bars like Nobu deck their Shoreditch outfit with swathes of flowers, while trendy spots like Shochu Lounge bring in whole trees.

Whether you're inside or out, it's a glorious season.

