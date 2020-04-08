Panicking about how many eggs you have left in stock? Us too. We’re talking the chocolate kind, of course.



While supermarkets say there are no limits to the number of oval-shaped chocs you can pick up, most specialist chocolate stores have had to close amid London’s lockdown – so if you’re after a posh egg fix, you’ll have to find it online. However, with nationwide postal and delivery services being a little bit, well, screwed, almost all of London’s best chocolate shops are now advertising that they can’t guarantee Easter-egg delivery in time for the festivities.

Luckily, one of the capital’s top cocoa-mongers appears to have come up with the goods just in time. Said chocolatier, which has cafés in Soho and Fitzrovia, has opened an online shop with a delivery arm. Not only will Londoners be able to order chocs direct to their door via courier, but they’ll also receive them in time for the bank holiday, with sweet packages sent out within 24 hours of ordering.

The chocolatier started with a flagship artisan store in Rome, and although the London spin-offs are probably best known for their hot chocolates, their large, pistachio-crusted eggs starting at £35 a pop look pretty luxe to us, too. Or you can order smaller bags of milk chocolate eggs for a £4 treat instead. Buon appetito!

Visit Said’s web shop to order in time for Easter.

