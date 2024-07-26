This London hotel has been named one of the world’s greatest places to stay

London is laced with luxury. Wandering the city’s streets, you’re never far from a palace, stately home or Michelin star establishment, all boasting levels of opulence that most of us can only dream of. And some of our poshest places are so magnificent that they have become world-renowned.

Among them is Raffles London at The OWO, which has just been declared one of the ‘world’s greatest places’ by TIME magazine. In its review, TIME called the deluxe hotel a ‘new level of luxury’ and noted a ‘uniquely British brand of elegance is interwoven throughout the design’.



After an eight year £1.4 billion refurbishment, the hotel opened last year and lives in the historic building of Winton Churchill's Old War Office. Former high security vaults have been turned into a speakeasy, a multi-level spa and a 65-foot swimming pool.

Raffles at The OWO offers nine restaurant and three bars, including the Parisian Café Lapérouse, Japanese-inspired Kioku by Endo and Paper Moon, which serves up Milanese cuisine. Of course, a night here doesn’t come cheap – prices start from just under £1,000.

Raffles at the OWO one of the newer outposts of global luxury hotel chain Raffles, which began in Singapore and now has 18 hotels around the world. Despite being so new, the establishment is no stranger to commendation. The uber-fancy venue was also recently named one of the best hotels on the planet by Luxury Travel Intelligence, National Geographic and AFAR Magazine.

