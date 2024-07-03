This London university is one of the best in the UK, according to student reviews

What’s the best way to find out if a university is actually any good? Ask the students, of course. There may be all sorts of uni league tables and rankings (you can read about the top London institutions according to the Complete University Guide here, and we covered the QS World University rankings here), but many of them don’t take into account the on-the-ground student experience. That’s where StudentCrowd comes in.

Every year StudentCrowd compiles a list of the 20 best unis in the UK based entirely on student reviews, and the results in full for 2024 are here.

This year, only one London university made it into the country’s top 20 unis according to students. Coming in 17th place with an average score of 4.3 out of five was University College London (UCL). The university in Bloomsbury, which has famous alumni including Christopher Nolan, Charli XCX and and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, was rated highly for its brilliant research facilities, top professors and wide selection of clubs and societies.

‘This is really a fantastic university,’ one student review wrote. ‘I love doing my research here. My supervisor is very nice and the library is great because I could always find the material I need.’

‘The school atmosphere is quite good, all the tutors and classmates here are all hardworking and friendly,’ wrote another.

Claiming the top spot in the UK, with an impressive 4.49 out of five stars (based on 808 reviews), was Ulster University in Belfast. The main campus is in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, but incorporates sites in Coleraine, Derry and Jordanstown, too.

The 20 best universities in the UK, according to student reviews

Ulster University University of Sheffield University of Birmingham University of St Andrews Queen’s University Belfast University of Leeds University of Southampton University of Glasgow University of Warwick University of Strathclyde University of Aberdeen University of Exeter University of Nottingham Leeds Beckett University University of Bristol Durham University University College London University of Liverpool Newcastle University Loughborough University

You can read more about the StudentCrowd University Awards online here.

