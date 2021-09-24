This New Orleans-style speakeasy is serving up whisky and jazz

If Goods Way was a song, it would sure be something country. Like most guitar-stringed melodies, the multiplatform music venue oozes charm and has experienced more heartbreaks than Brad Paisley can shake a leather boot at.

It fatefully set its opening date for a week before the UK's first coronavirus-related lockdown, before tentatively reopening in October 2020 to again be stifled by lockdown 2.0. It wasn't until June 2021 it finally got its shot to show London what it was all about.

The New Orleans-style speakeasy situated along The Regents Canal in Kings Cross is the brainchild of those who brought us Flat Iron Square in Southwark, and hopes to bring a taste of Louisiana to London.

Sweetwater, the in-house saloon-style cocktail bar serves up an impressive cigar bar and plenty of whisky, while the Courtyard is a thoughtfully curated dining space inspired by the Mississippi Delta, hosting an eclectic mix of independent food traders. Resident food stalls include foodie favourites, Pomelo, Breddos, Temple of Seitan, The Duck Truck and Sushi On Jones.

And that's just covering the basics. Now that the indie venue has finally found its feet, it's leaning more on its Americana blueprint.

Launching this weekend, Goods Way will host its first Sunday Service Live session, a new weekly series of free, live music featuring a line-up of established jazz musicians, including Irene Serra, Heidi Vogel and Corina Kwami, alongside rising stars.

The sessions will take place every Sunday between 12pm and 3pm, with revelers able to book a table in advance or follow the sound of honeyed vocals from Granary Square on the hoof.

See y'all there.

