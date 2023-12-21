This north London ice rink has been named the best in Britain

London’s got more ice rinks than you can shake a fairy-light-wrapped stick at. And we here at Time Out should know: from our list of the capital’s finest places to skate to the news announcing Skate West End, we’ve got the lowdown on London’s finest places to skate, slide and (probably) fall on yer bum.

Now some others have chipped in with a ranking of Britain’s best ice rink – and one in London takes the top spot. The list came from gambling site Amazonslots.com, and it took into account stuff like Google reviews, TripAdvisor ratings and price per person.

Top of the pile came Alexandra Palace in Haringey. Surprise, surprise. One of London’s best-known (and most-loved) ice rinks, Ally Pally’s skating doesn’t just sit in one of the palace’s vast, gorgeous Victorian halls: it’s also affordable and even hosts discos on the slippery stuff.

Ally Pally was followed by the Forum Ice Arena in Billingham (County Durham) and Dundee’s Ice Arena. The only other London rink to place in the top 20 was the Lee Valley Ice Centre, which came 18th.

So, if you needed another excuse to head up to Alexandra Palace for a skate, now you’ve got one! Find out more on our venue guide page here.

