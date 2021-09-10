We all love a treehouse (thanks George Clarke and B*Witched). But do you know what most of us love more? A treehouse that serves churros and Margaritas.



​Madera, an organic Californian-Mexican restaurant on the fifteenth floor of The Treehouse Hotel delivers, serving up a spicy brunch menu and 360 degree views of the London skyline.

​

​As part of its Casamigos Tequila x Madera Brunch Series, the sky-high restaurant is taken over by dancers and DJs to keep guests entertained as they sip and scoff their way through mezcal cocktails and mushroom frittatas.

​

​The brunch package starts from £45 per person, which includes a Toca Margarita, one dish from their brunch menu, featuring fajita bowls and french toast, one side (truffle fries, obviously) and unlimited Madera churros. ​There’s a long list of options for vegetarians and vegans too, because friends, Nando’s this is not.

​

​If you’re feeling particularly salty, you can pump the vibes by upgrading to the £65 package which gets you two more Margs. Take your pick from tipples including A La Vida, a blend of Casamigos, carrot juice, lemon, honey and fresh ginger, or a La Barrio, a mix of Casamigos Blanco, watermelon, mango and chilli shrub, lime and agave.

​

​Oh, and if you’re wondering where you’ve heard of Casamigos before, it’s the tequila company co-founded by handsome man George Clooney in 2013, which he subsequently sold for a lip-smacking $1 billion – nope, not a typo – just four years later. That Casamigos.

​

​The last of their flamboyant bonanzas takes place on Saturday September 25 between noon and 3pm.

​

​Arriba!

London’s best Margaritas.

London’s best Mexican restaurants.