[title]
We all love a treehouse (thanks George Clarke and B*Witched). But do you know what most of us love more? A treehouse that serves churros and Margaritas.
Madera, an organic Californian-Mexican restaurant on the fifteenth floor of The Treehouse Hotel delivers, serving up a spicy brunch menu and 360 degree views of the London skyline.
As part of its Casamigos Tequila x Madera Brunch Series, the sky-high restaurant is taken over by dancers and DJs to keep guests entertained as they sip and scoff their way through mezcal cocktails and mushroom frittatas.
The brunch package starts from £45 per person, which includes a Toca Margarita, one dish from their brunch menu, featuring fajita bowls and french toast, one side (truffle fries, obviously) and unlimited Madera churros. There’s a long list of options for vegetarians and vegans too, because friends, Nando’s this is not.
If you’re feeling particularly salty, you can pump the vibes by upgrading to the £65 package which gets you two more Margs. Take your pick from tipples including A La Vida, a blend of Casamigos, carrot juice, lemon, honey and fresh ginger, or a La Barrio, a mix of Casamigos Blanco, watermelon, mango and chilli shrub, lime and agave.
Oh, and if you’re wondering where you’ve heard of Casamigos before, it’s the tequila company co-founded by handsome man George Clooney in 2013, which he subsequently sold for a lip-smacking $1 billion – nope, not a typo – just four years later. That Casamigos.
The last of their flamboyant bonanzas takes place on Saturday September 25 between noon and 3pm.
Arriba!