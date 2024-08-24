Notting Hill Carnival lineup and schedule: full list you need to know for 2024

This weekend, west London will be taken over by steel bands, massive soundsystems and dancers wearing incredible colourful costumes, because Notting Hill Carnival is nearly here. But before you go out to stock up on Red Stripe and Magnums, you’re going to need all the information about what’s happening when and where.

Of course, Carnival isn’t really about the lineup – it’s best to just go with the flow – but there’s no harm in knowing when certain things kick off and what time everything is expected to wrap up. From the opening ceremony and stage schedules to our favourite soundsystems, here’s a lowdown of what’s happening this weekend and when.

Notting Hill Carnival 2024 lineup and schedule

Carnival has many events and components. Here’s a brief summary of some of the biggest events and stages. Looking for parade start times? Find those here.

Saturday August 24

UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition

4pm-11pm at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park

Sunday August 25, families and children’s day

J’Ouvert

This year’s J’Ouvert has been cancelled – find out more about that here.

Official Opening Ceremony

10am-10.30am at Mas Judging Point, Great Western Road. Followed by Children’s Day Parade and Dutty/Fun Mas.

Soundsystems

12pm-7pm at various locations. Here’s our guide to the best Carnival soundsystems.

Red Bull Selector stage

12pm-7pm at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park with Lil Silva, Shy One, Alicaì Harley, DJ Oblig and Sir DJ Corey.

Powis Square Stage

12pm-7pm at Powis Square.

Monday August 26, adult’s day

Adult’s parade

From 10am at Great Western Road.

Soundsystems

12pm-7pm at various locations.

Strawberries & Creem Stage

12pm-7pm at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park.

Powis Square Stage

12pm-7pm at Powis Square.

How to live stream

StreetMic will live stream Notting Hill Carnival online from 9am on both Sunday August 25 and Monday August 26. Here’s the link to the TikTok and the website.

