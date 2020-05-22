Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today Gill Meller of River Cottage is taking charge with some delicious bready treats that taste even better with wild garlic added. The recipe makes eight.

Potato flatbreads

‘I like to top these warm flatbreads with fried eggs. Or trickle over olive oil and season with salt and pepper. If I’m able to get hold of any wild garlic or chive flowers, I like to scatter these over at the last moment!’

What you need to buy

1. About 200g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2. 400g strong white bread flour, plus extra for kneading

3. Two teaspoons instant dried yeast

To season: a large bunch of wild garlic leaves, finely chopped, and one teaspoon of salt.

What you need to do

1. Bring the potatoes to the boil in a large pan of salted water. Cook for 15 to 25 minutes, until tender. Drain in a colander, then leave for 15 minutes to allow the steam to evaporate. Mash until smooth.

2. Combine the flour, mashed potato, chopped wild garlic leaves, yeast and salt in a large bowl, then gradually stir in up to 250ml of water, until the mixture forms a soft dough. Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface and knead for about five minutes, until it feels smooth and elastic, sprinkling on a little more flour only if the dough feels very sticky. Cover and set it aside somewhere warm to double in size. This should take two to three hours.

3. When you’re ready, divide the dough equally into eight pieces. Flour your hands and roll each piece into a ball. You can either use a rolling pin to roll out little rounds or simply flatten the balls with your hands. Use plenty of flour, as the dough will be soft and sticky.

4. Heat a large frying pan over a high heat until hot. Shake off any excess flour from one flat bread and lay it in the hot pan. After a minute or so, check the underside – if you can see dark brown patches, flip it over. Cook the second side for 30 to 45 seconds, then remove and set aside to keep warm. Repeat for all the flatbreads.

This recipe has been released as part of Naturalmat's Breakfast in Bed series.

Find out how to make Tom Aikens’s sweetcorn pancakes and Keshia Sakarah’s green plantain chips.

Too lazy to cook? Here are the top London restaurants now doing delivery.

Share the story