Welcome to our cookery series Three-ingredient recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today Shaun Rankin of Ormer Mayfair is taking charge with a zingy dessert that’s incredibly easy to make. His recipe serves four people.

Lemon posset

‘This dessert is such a crowd-pleaser. It’s truly decadent with a citrus kick – and it’s so easy to make. You can easily garnish it with fresh raspberries, homemade shortbread or white-chocolate shavings and you can get creative with the glasses you serve it in, or just keep it simple and enjoy it with the people you love.’

What you need to buy

1. Double cream, 600ml

2. Caster sugar, 150g

3. Three lemons, juiced

What you need to do

1. Place the double cream and sugar into a large saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Add the lemon juice, whisk well and remove from the heat.

3. Pour the mixture into your serving pots or glasses and chill for at least three hours before eating.

