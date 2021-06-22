Over the past few years Camden has become crammed full of vegan junk food joints. And, on Thursday, celeb chef Tom Kerridge’s brand new Bad Vegan concept will join the mix – and its giving away hundreds of free plant-based lunches to celebrate.

Head down to Buck Street Market between 12pm and 2pm on 24 June to grab a bite of The Taternator: Bad Vegan’s monster potato tortilla. The crunchy signature dish from the Michelin-starred chef is loaded with three vegan fillings: you can choose from pickled jalapeños, Boston style BBQ beans, smoky chipotle and fresh lime slaw, and various others.

If you’re not plant based, don’t fret: Bad Vegan is ‘no judgements’. (You aren't going to get told off for chasing your plant based dins with a Big Mac.) In fact there are even non-vegan options on the menu – like beef brisket with Chimichurri sauce and lemon slaw – as Kerridge and co think that it makes good vegan eating more inclusive.

Other items on the debut menu include 'streetdough' flatbreads (pizza-inspired dishes with toppings like vegan cheese and peppers), cookies and cream shakes, and sticky cauliflower florets. If you’re feeling thirsty, they also offer Bad Vegan beers created with their neighbours at Camden Town Brewery. (No single-use plastic allowed, of course.)

Bad Vegan opens on 24 June at Buck Street Market, 198 Camden High St, NW1 8QP. Free food will be available between 12pm and 2pm on Thursday.

