Top Cuvée Easter bunny
Photograph: Top Cuvée

Top Cuvée’s boozy Easter egg hunt is back and better than ever

The Highbury bar and shop is giving away wine, snacks and other treats this Easter

Written by
Alim Kheraj
The Easter Bunny doesn’t only deal in chocolate. We have it under good authority that the rarely spotted rabbit has, once again, teamed up with Highbury bar and shop Top Cuvée for an Easter egg hunt that promises to reward participants with, among other things, free wine. 

Top Cuvée hosted an Easter egg hunt last year in Clissold Park. Taking place on Easter Sunday, the free event saw eager entrants roaming the park in search of ‘eggs’, which were in fact QR codes offering rewards. Spoils included free wine, chocolate (natch), vouchers, stickers, tote bags and discounts, with a main prize of a three-month wine subscription. That’s one generous bunny. 

Because we Londoners can’t ever get enough of free stuff, the event was a hopping great success. And now Top Cuvée has announced that its Easter egg hunt is set to take place once again on Easter Sunday (April 17).

Described as ‘bigger, better, funner than ever’, this year’s hunt will undoubtedly see Top Cuvée dole out some egg-cellent prizes, especially as it’s teaming up with some friends for this year’s event. Others involved in the hunt include Tony’s Chocolate, Yard Sale Pizza, Jolene bakery, Supa Ya Ramen, Mam Sham, Patty & Bun, Brindisa and many others. 

So that things don’t get out of hand, this year potential egg hunters will have to register in order to take part, with Top Cuvée limiting the number of teams to 300. That means if you want to get involved, you better get your bunny ears ready and sign up pronto. Happy egg hunting! 

Top Cuvée’s Easter egg hunt takes place on Sun Apr 17. Registration is free and open now 

Find more cracking Easter activities in London.

Get your sweet fix at London’s best chocolate shops.

