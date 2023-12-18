London
Timeout

Clardige's Hotel, London
Photograph: Alex Segre / Shutterstock.com

Two London hotels have been named the best in the world

They’ve claimed places on Condé Nast Traveller’s coveted ‘Gold List’ for 2024

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Given that London is home to world-class theatre, restaurants and art galleries, it’s not surprising that the city also has a dazzling roster of hotels to match. Five-star places to stay are dotted all over the capital, ranking as not just some of the best in the UK but the entire world. 

And that’s according to the editors at luxe travel mag Condé Nast Traveller, who recently compiled a ‘Gold List’ of the best hotels in the world for 2024. Ranking alongside getaways on the coasts of Indonesia and the rooftops of Marrakech are two legendary London hotels. 

But which ones have shone on the international hotel stage? Well, the first entry is, of course, Claridge’s. The hotel stands proudly in the heart of Mayfair and opened in 1856, and it’s iconic in part due to its popularity with royalty and celebrities. 

Claridge’s boasts 190 rooms, a pool, spa and hair salon, plus bags of art-deco glamour. Golden age Hollywood actor Spencer Tracy apparently said he’d rather go to Claridge’s than heaven when he dies. Now that is some high praise. 

But Claridge’s is far from the only world-class hotel in London. The other destination that successfully claimed a spot in the ‘Gold List’ is (drum roll, please) The Dorchester. Another obvious choice. 

The hotel is only a ten-minute stroll from Claridge’s and boasts charming park views, a ballroom and a restaurant with not one, not two, but three Michelin stars. The Dorchester was established as a hotel in 1931, and has hosted the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Barbara Streisand. 

Intrigued to see where else made this glorious collection? You can take a look at the full Gold List right here. Or to see where we personally recommend for a stay in the capital, have a browse of our handy hotel hub

