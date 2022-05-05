London
Photograph: Bubblewrap

Ultra-viral snack-seller Bubblewrap is doing a buy-one-get-one-free this weekend

The OG create-your-own Hong Kong egg bubble waffle ice cream slingers are heading east

Remember that waffle dessert that broke the internet and caused crazy queues in Chinatown? Well, Bubblewrap is still going strong and it’s opening a new location inside Spitalfields Market. To celebrate, it’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer from now until the end of this weekend (May 5-8). 

The indulgent Insta-famous dessert known for its Hong Kong-style bobbly, spherical homemade egg waffle, which you can top with fresh gelato, mochi, fruit, cream, chocolate, sauce and biscuits, will be joining the likes of other well-known street food offerings such as Dumpling Shack, Yum Bun and Bleecker Burger. This kiosk will be takeaway-only and hungry Londoners can choose from three waffle types, six homemade gelato flavours, 14 toppings and nine sauces. This site will be the first pilot franchise as Bubblewrap has plans to expand across the UK and ramp up expansion with 25 new stores opening over the next five years.

Bring your well-manicured friends, get ‘gramming and stuff your face with melt-in-the-mouth crisp and fluffy homemade egg waffles. London’s dessert obsession is still going strong and this place is set to be a wrapper’s delight.

Bubblewrap, Spitalfields Market, Brushfield St, E1 6AA

