Photograph: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock
Unexpected news: London’s getting an actual new music festival this year

Wide Awake's got Daniel Avery, Erol Alkan and black midi on the bill

By Time Out contributors
Fucking hell, the past few days have been a bit a of a shake up haven’t they? On February 22 Boris Johnson announced that – fingers crossed – by the end of June every type of venue and event in the UK would be open.

The result? A landslide of exciting announcements. Loads of big shot UK music festivals have announced they’re coming back for 2020 – from Wilderness to Reading. Outdoor night clubs are starting to take bookings. And, now, we’ve got word that London’s getting a brand new one-day festival in late summer.

Wide Awake was supposed to have its debut last year, but that was put on hold because of the lovely pandemic. It’s now taking place on Sept 3 at Brockwell Park (the day before Mighty Hoopla) and has a line up of everything from electronica and techno to post punk, indie and jazz. On the bill? Daniel Avery (who’s curating some of the electronic line up), Dr. Rubinstein, Erol Alkan, black midi, Dream Wife and more.

And the event’s not being run by some naive first-timer. No, no… this is the work of some of top music bods, from some of Field Day's co-founders to Dimensions to some of London’s most iconic, small music venues: MOTH Club, The Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.

Super early bird tickets cost £29.50 and are available now.

