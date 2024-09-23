Wetherspoons might be opening a new pub in the old London Dungeon

The railway arches of London Bridge station have lived many lives. After all, they’re part of the capital’s oldest train terminus still in operation – and now those arches could be about to start a new chapter as Wetherspoons.

One of Britain’s biggest pub landlords apparently has its eye on an empty plot underneath the arches of London Bridge. JD Wetherspoon has just submitted a planning application to open a new branch at 50 Tooley Street, the former site of the London Dungeon.

If approved, Spoons would be the first occupier of the space since the Dungeon’s operators packed up their house of horrors for the Southbank in 2013. The boozer would be called the Sun Wharf, supposedly in reference to an east London port that once received imports from Australia. Targeting the estimated 130,000 commuters rushing in and out of London Bridge every day, the planning application details proposed daily opening hours of 6.30am to 12.30am.

Network Rail, which owns the space underneath the arch, previously explained that it provides ‘a very poor quality environment’. Ideal for running an immersive medieval dungeon experience, less ideal for attracting new tenants.

But the space would appear to be no match for Spoons. The chain has already braved the ex-industrial market: in August, the chain opened the Lion and Unicorn in the Sidings, a string of restaurants and shops which replaced Waterloo Station’s old Eurostar terminal.

If the plans go through, the Sun Wharf should find itself with plenty of thirsty patrons. The planning application was submitted on September 11, though we don’t know when it might be approved – nor when the pub may open.

