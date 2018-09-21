We surveyed 15,000 people around the world and 50 local Time Out editors and experts to put together our new list of the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. And one London neighbourhood appears on the list, making it the coolest neighbourhood in the capital. But it’s not Soho – London’s heart for most of the twentieth century – or Hackney, a latter-day hub of creativity which has been hit by recent nightlife restrictions. It’s (drum roll, please)… Peckham!

It’s no secret that Londoners love SE15. Over the last few years the south London neighbourhood has cemented itself as a true cultural hotspot – we’ve flocked there like gulls to drink Aperol on the roof at Frank’s Cafe, party all night at Bussey Building, see bargain cinema at PeckhamPlex, get creative at Peckham Levels and marinate in the area’s authentic, multicultural and vibrant nature.

But now Peckham’s status as a seriously cool place to be has gone global, with its inclusion on our list of the coolest spots in the world right now. Our survey of locals and experts named it the eleventh coolest neighbourhood in the world, beaten only by ultra-hip neighbourhoods like Princípe Real in Lisbon, Neukölln in Berlin and Embajadores in Madrid. We know what we’ll be doing this weekend – see ya in SE15.

