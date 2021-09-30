London
When do the clocks go back in the UK?

Find out the date we’ll switch to Greenwich Mean Time in 2021

Written by
Kate Lloyd
Feeling like your mornings are already feeling a little bit dark and wintery? Yeah, same. Luckily it's almost time for the clocks to go back an hour as we switch from living by British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time. 

The shift is something we always do in the UK so that we can gain an extra hour of light in autumn and winter. It always happens at 2am on the last Sunday of October.

This year, in a particularly spooky twist to the annual change, the clocks will go back on Halloween — Sunday 31st October 2021. Not only does this mean that those of us who are heading off to an ill-advised Sunday evening Halloween party will get an extra hour in bed on Monday morning, it also means that mornings will feel lighter. Plus, with darkness falling over London earlier (just in time for Bonfire Night and Diwali). 

