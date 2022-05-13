Are you a half glass empty or a half glass full type person? Either way, you should have something delicious in your hand, at some point this evening. It is, after all, World Cocktail Day. Whatever your drinking desires, London will have a cocktail for you. From mood-boosting super drinks to classic vodka martinis, we think this lot of cracking concoctions are top-notch and perfect for sipping.

10th Floor, 10 Argyle St, WC1H 8EG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar + RTD Cocktails (@tayer_elementary)

Frozen Yuzu Margarita at Tāyer + Elementary

We’re going to call it. This frozen yuzu margarita from Tāyer + Elementary is going to be the drink of the summer. It might look like an adult slush puppy, but it tastes nothing like the hopped-up sickly-sweet stuff we grew up drinking. It’s a refreshing, citrusy and electrifying drink that’s light and will knock your socks off. This is what happens when Japanese yuzu meets Mexican tequila; a truly beautiful and zesty coming together. Name a better duo than yuzu and mezcal? We’ll wait.

152 Old St, EC1V 9BW.

Photograph: The Connaught Bar

Connaught Vodka Martini at The Connaught Bar Got some extra cash to flash? Wrap your lips around the signature vodka martini at Mayfair’s blingy Connaught Bar at The Connaught Hotel. It’s an expensive setting for sure, but it’s also the world’s best bar, so you know it’s going to be worth every penny. Not only is it award-winning, martinis here are made flamboyantly on a trolley – whether featuring their Connaught Bar Gin or a favourite vodka such as Konik’s Tail – that’s pulled up to your table and you can expect impeccable service from Agostino Perrone. The Connaught, Carlos Pl, W1K 2AL Photograph: Rebecca Dickson

The Michelada at KOL Mezcaleria

Mezcal by name, mezcal by nature. Chef Santiago Lastra (of Noma Mexico fame) and head bartender Matthias Ingelmann, who previously worked at Untitled in Dalston, have come together to pay homage to the magic of Mexican mezcal bars found in Oaxaca and Guadalajara. At Mezcaleria, the seasonal and sustainable drinks menu is all about showcasing the amazing breadth of Mexican spirits, using wild and seasonal ingredients sourced from the UK. The Michelada is a lacto-fermented tomato and piquin chilli salt number that’s slightly savoury and smoky – it’s a taste sensation that will blow your mind.