Will Thameslink be affected by train strikes this week?

Everything you need to know about how upcoming industrial action will impact Thameslink services

It’s now been more than a year and a half since trade union members on the railways began walking out in a pay dispute. And though the RMT strikes on the London Underground were called off last-minute earlier this month, more industrial action is taking place this week.

ASLEF train drivers across the country will be staging a ‘rolling’ walk-out between January 30 and February 5, with an overtime ban from January 29 to February 6. You can read more about how that will affect services across the UK on our guide here.

Plenty of services into, out of and around London will be impacted by the strikes – including Thameslink routes, though only for one day. The strikes have been organised on a region-by-region basis and it’s tomorrow, Tuesday January 30, when drivers on Thameslink services will be striking.

The operator has routes running from Brighton, East Grinstead, Rainham, Horsham and Sevenoaks through London to Cambridge, Bedford and Peterborough. Thameslink services feature at plenty of London’s central stations.

And Thameslink services won’t be the only ones hit by strikes tomorrow. Drivers on South Western Railway, Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern will also be walking out. You can read more about which services will be affected on which days throughout the period on our London train strikes hub here.

