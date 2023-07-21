Will the Elizabeth line be affected by July 2023’s tube and train strikes?

Everything you need to know about the Lizzy line during the industrial action set for the end of the month

In what feels like a never-ending saga, once again transport in London will descend into chaos at the end of the month with fresh rail strikes. There’s going to be widespread disruption, but don’t fear. You might not be resigned to risking your life on a Lime bike, as some train lines will still be running. Here’s all the information you need to know.

RECOMMENDED:

All you need to know about the tube strikes and train strikes in London this month.

How to get around London during the strikes in July and August.

Will this month’s rail strikes affect the Elizabeth line?

No. The July rail strikes will not affect the Elizabeth Line. The old purple faithful will run as normal, but it will probably be extra busy.

What about the overtime ban?

The ASLEF overtime ban will not expected to affect the Elizabeth line.

When are the tube and train strikes again?

The tube strikes were set take place between Sunday July 23 and Friday July 28. These strikes have since been called off.

The UK-wide RMT rail strikes are on July 20, 22 and 29.

How long will the industrial action last?

Including the train strikes and overtime ban, there will be up to a week of industrial action. Things will (hopefully) return to normal on July 29.

Are there any other strikes happening?

The most significant other bits of industrial action set to impact London this summer are those taking place at Gatwick Airport in August. You can find out all about those here.

We also have a handy guide to all the strike action taking place at airports across Europe, so be sure to check that out, too.

Did you see that London’s first Superloop bus launched last weekend?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.