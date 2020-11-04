Will we be able to travel this Christmas?

Here’s the deal with festive holidays, as well as trips to see family and friends in the UK

Usually, as soon as the shrivelled pumpkins are cleared away and the final firework bangs, our thoughts turn straight to Christmas in London, and the twinkling lights, ice rinks and festive markets that accompany it. This year, though, with a second lockdown looming, things will be a little different...

What affect will Lockdown 2.0 have on Christmas this year?

With England entering national lockdown on Thursday (November 5), the jolly season will be on pause (at-home Christmas movie marathons, aside) until December 2, when, hopefully, lockdown will be lifted around the country.

Between now and then, people in England are being asked to stay at home as much as possible. Travel outside of your local area is banned unless it’s for essential work, education or healthcare reasons.

Overnight stays and holidays in the UK and abroad are also currently banned for the duration of lockdown while people are not allowed to socialise or meet anyone who isn’t in their household or support bubble inside. Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops must also close – so that means Christmas party season and any early celebrations you might have had planned are off.

Will we be able to travel to see family and friends over Christmas?

The government is currently saying that this national lockdown will end on December 2, though restrictions may be extended if cases aren’t under control.

If lockdown does end in early December, the current nationwide travel ban will also expire then. But it remains unclear what that will mean for travel during the Christmas period. The government guidance states: ‘At the end of the period, we will look to return to a regional approach, based on the latest data.’

Before England went into lockdown, the country was using a three-tier system of regional restrictions. The rules then meant that non-essential travel in and out of areas in Tier 3 – the highest risk level – was not allowed, while people living in Tier 2 and 3 areas were not allowed to socialise indoors with people from outside their household. People living in Tier 1 areas were subject to the rule of six.

If England comes out of lockdown and returns to this three-tier system, whether or not you can travel to see friends and family over Christmas will depend on where you and your family and friends live and what tier those areas then fall into.

It’s worth noting that people from England are currently not allowed or are strongly advised not to visit Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland, though this may change before Christmas.

What about festive holidays?

In lockdown, holidays in the UK and abroad are banned. Overnight stays are only allowed for reasons relating to essential work, education or healthcare – so any trips you had planned before December 2 can’t go ahead.

If you have plans to go away over the actual Christmas period, it remains unclear whether they will be given the green light. If England’s national lockdown does end on December 2, we can assume the current ban on overseas travel will also lift then, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the government introduces any new rules restricting holidays over the festive break.

