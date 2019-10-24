Winterfest is bringing Burning Man to Wembley Park

We know you’re still upset Winterville got cancelled. But anything Clapham can do, Wembley can do brighter.

Head north this festive season to enjoy Winterfest, Brent’s first specially-commissioned light and sound installation.

The free event is set to be a colourful affair as London’s tallest ‘homegrown’ LED Christmas tree will light up with more than 100,000 low-energy LED lights. Digital flocks of birds will perch on newly planted trees on Olympic Way, and a heart sculpture covered in mistletoe will pulsate with red light, because, well, Christmas.

The showstopper is festival royalty, The Sonic Runway. Coming straight from Nevada’s Burning Man to make its European debut, the interactive artwork is set to turn Wembley upside down. Designed by the creative brains behind Pixar, the 100-metre corridor reacts to human touch to create off-the-cuff music and kaleidoscope displays that move at the speed of sound. So maybe stay away from the mince pies...

The switch-on takes place on November 20, with street food vendors, community choirs, outdoor DJ sets, virtual reality arenas and, er, an axe-throwing experience also being thrown into the mix.

To infinity and Wembley Park!

Winterfest opens on Nov 20 at Boxpark and will run until Jan 3 2020.

For more limited-run festive fun, have a read of the cosiest winter pop-ups in London.

Read our definitive list of December events for an in-depth look at Christmas in the city.