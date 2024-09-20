World Car Free Day 2024 London: full list of major streets closed this weekend and how to get around

It’s set to be a good week for London’s pedestrians. Hear us out – Tuesday (September 17) brought news that Sadiq Khan has resurrected plans to make Oxford Street car-free, and this Sunday (September 22), the capital is celebrating World Car Free Day. Over 200 streets across London will close to road traffic, allowing people to gather, socialise, walk and cycle safely.

Only certain roads will close – specifically those where residents have applied to go car-free for the day. It’ll be a great excuse to venture out and make the most of the city’s street spaces. The Hackney Carnival is returning for the first time in five years, and there’s plenty going on no matter where in London you find yourself on Sunday. See our guide of things to do this weekend for the full array of art, entertainment and more.

Here’s what you should know about this year’s World Car Free Day.

World Car Free Day 2024 dates in London

The official date for this year’s Car Free Day is Sunday September 22, though some neighbourhoods will celebrate with road closures on Saturday September 21.

What’s the purpose of the car free day?

Car Free Day encourages cities to close roads to vehicle traffic, so that streets can be safer and more sociable. The event is a partnership between TfL, the Mayor of London and local non-profits like Play Streets and London Play, which promote public play spaces for children.



The initiative supports neighbours getting to know each other and safer conditions for children to play outside. Besides making roads more pedestrian-friendly, the event has a wider objective of making London greener, with less reliance on cars and reduced air pollution.

Will Norman, the Mayor’s walking and cycling commissioner said the day was a chance for Londoners to ‘reclaim our streets’.

Major streets closed

Saturday, September 21

Lewisham

Deptford High Street will be partially closed to traffic from 11am to 2pm.

Sunday, September 22

City of London

Roads in the City of London will be closed from 7am to 7pm. There will be an outdoor festival space at Bank Junction and street market on Cheapside.

Southwark

London Bridge, Tower Bridge and Tooley Street will close to all traffic from 7am to 7pm, but buses will be running across London Bridge to help people reach the Central London Reimagine Event.

Other streets affected include:

Southwark Bridge northbound

Southwark Bridge Road northbound between Southwark Street and Southwark Bridge

Southwark Street eastbound

Borough High Street between Duke Street Hill and London Bridge

Borough High Street northbound between Southwark Street and Duke Street Hill

Bermondsey Street northbound between Crucifix Lane and Tooley Street

Duke Street Hill

Fair Street between Tower Bridge Road and Tooley Street

Barnham Street

Shand Street

Holyrood Street

Magdalen Street

Gibbon’s Rent

Bursar Street

Montague Close

Bridge Yard

Hay’s Lane

Counter Street

Battle Bridge Lane

English Grounds

Morgan’s Lane

Braidwood Street

Vine Lane

Weaver’s Lane

Potters Fields

Islington

Fieldway Crescent will close to traffic from 10am-12pm. Highbury Terrace and Offord Road will be closed between 2pm and 5pm.

Other London boroughs

Brent, Croydon, Ealing, Hackney, Hammersmith & Fulham, Haringey, Harrow, Kensington & Chelsea, Kingston, Merton, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Westminster are running their own events. Check your local authority's website for further details on the roads affected in your neighbourhood.

