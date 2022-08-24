An absolutely colossal new Brewdog bar has just opened its doors in Waterloo. Covering a daunting 26,500 square feet over two floors, this pub-on-steroids can house up to 1,775 thirsty punters at once, and has a claim to the title of London’s biggest drinking den. But unfortunately, its mammoth size hasn’t led to economies of scale: beer fans have been outraged to learn that a pint of Brewdog’s own Punk IPA will set them back £7.10.

A pint of Punk IPA in the new Brewd*g Waterloo is £7.10!!! £7.10!! can't deal with it — adam becket (@adambecket) August 24, 2022

SEVEN POUNDS AND TEN PENCE



Will stick to the Waterloo Tap if I'm ever in the area 👍 — Katy Moon (@Oog) August 24, 2022

Seeing the launch of the new Brewdog Waterloo bar just makes me feel like London is so disconnected from reality from the rest of the country. £7.10 for a pint. Who is nipping in for a pint at that price? Certainly only city suits and the professionals. Cost of living crisis? — Emily Green (@MissEmGreen) August 18, 2022

Getting outraged over Zone 1 pub prices is a crucial social bonding mechanism for embattled Londoners, like tutting at people who stand on the wrong side of tube escalators or grumbling about the queues for Padella. But Brewdog’s Waterloo joint doesn’t serve the city’s priciest drinks by any means: you’ll find pints costing north of £7 all across central London, both in chains and independents. Forecasters are even predicting that the average pint could cost £10.50 by the end of the decade.

So far, so gloomy. But are there *any* reasons for the city’s beleaguered drinkers to be cheerful? Well, Brewdog Waterloo does have a massive curly slide between its two floors, which is bound to get those endorphins flowing – especially once it’s greased by the beer-scented sweat of regulars. The pub also has a bowling alley, co-working spaces, ping-pong tables, a café, and even (improbably) an ethical florist. If it signals the future for London drinking, it looks like pubs are set to get a lot more versatile, and a lot less... pubby, in years to come.

BrewDog Waterloo, Unit G, Waterloo Station, 01 The Sidings, SE1 7BH.

