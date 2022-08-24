[title]
An absolutely colossal new Brewdog bar has just opened its doors in Waterloo. Covering a daunting 26,500 square feet over two floors, this pub-on-steroids can house up to 1,775 thirsty punters at once, and has a claim to the title of London’s biggest drinking den. But unfortunately, its mammoth size hasn’t led to economies of scale: beer fans have been outraged to learn that a pint of Brewdog’s own Punk IPA will set them back £7.10.
Getting outraged over Zone 1 pub prices is a crucial social bonding mechanism for embattled Londoners, like tutting at people who stand on the wrong side of tube escalators or grumbling about the queues for Padella. But Brewdog’s Waterloo joint doesn’t serve the city’s priciest drinks by any means: you’ll find pints costing north of £7 all across central London, both in chains and independents. Forecasters are even predicting that the average pint could cost £10.50 by the end of the decade.
So far, so gloomy. But are there *any* reasons for the city’s beleaguered drinkers to be cheerful? Well, Brewdog Waterloo does have a massive curly slide between its two floors, which is bound to get those endorphins flowing – especially once it’s greased by the beer-scented sweat of regulars. The pub also has a bowling alley, co-working spaces, ping-pong tables, a café, and even (improbably) an ethical florist. If it signals the future for London drinking, it looks like pubs are set to get a lot more versatile, and a lot less... pubby, in years to come.
BrewDog Waterloo, Unit G, Waterloo Station, 01 The Sidings, SE1 7BH.
